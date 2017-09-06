Frozen Food Company Amy's Kitchen Is Growing Into a Fast-Food Chain - Eater

As fast-food titans like McDonald's attempt to lure diners with increasingly gigantic burgers, one soon-to-be chain is putting its money on a more plant-based approach. Northern California-based Amy's Drive Thru, hailed as "America's first meat-free fast food restaurant," is preparing to spread its organic, vegetarian menu across the U.S., Fast Company reports.

Many will recognize the Amy's brand from the frozen food aisle, where it sells pizzas, burritos, and other organic, frequently-meatless entrees under the Amy's Kitchen name. The thirty-year-old company currently has just one restaurant, which opened in Rohnert Park, California in 2015, but business has apparently been so good it's already planning big-time expansion. Six more stores are headed to Northern California in the next few years, with an eventual goal of becoming a nationwide chain.