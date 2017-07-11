Newsvine

Finance Chiefs Want You to Use Plastic, Not Paper

Companies are giving more of their employees corporate credit cards. The use of corporate cards and other payment technologies is on the rise. About one in five finance departments said they would invest more in company-backed credit cards this year, according to a report by Strategic Treasurer, a consultancy. The move is driven by security concerns, with 72% of respondents concerned with the potential of external hacks.

