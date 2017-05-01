Newsvine

lararuisa32

lararuisa32 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Personal finance blogger, foodie and loves to cook good and nutritious food. Articles: 0 Seeds: 8 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2016

The ticking time bomb most firms have overlooked | Financial Planning

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by lararuisa32 View Original Article: Financial Planning
Seeded on Mon May 1, 2017 4:47 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A year ago this month, Advisor Group asked the planners affiliated with its network of independent broker-dealers if they had documented succession plans. The results from the 744 who responded weren’t particularly unusual, but that’s what made them disheartening. Almost 82% of the survey respondents said no, they hadn’t created a plan. The reason? More than half said they “couldn’t find the right person,” according to the survey.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor