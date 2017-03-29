Cookbooks' Missing Ingredient? Food Safety

Cookbooks may be leaving out a crucial step in recipes: food safety. The vast majority of recipes found in popular cookbooks offer little useful advice to keep you from getting sick, a new study finds."Cookbooks tell people how to cook," but the researchers wondered "whether they were telling people to cook in a way that could affect the risk of contracting foodborne illness," Ben Chapman, a professor of food safety at North Carolina State University and the study's senior author, said in a statement.