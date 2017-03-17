Obesity crisis: Is this the food that is making us all fat? - BBC News

A recent study by the London School of Economics (LSE), which looked at 26 countries between 1989 and 2005 when globalization dramatically expanded, the research concluded that "social globalization" - changes in the way we work and live - was what was making us fat, rather than the wider availability of cheaper and more calorific foods driven by global trade.

Basically, the fact that we are are now increasingly able to work, shop and socialize whilst barely moving a muscle is to blame, says study author Dr. Joan Costa-Font.