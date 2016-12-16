When Does Olive Oil Go Bad? | POPSUGAR Food

Although extra virgin olive oil seems like one of those products you can keep around in your pantry for eternity, it does have an expiration date and it's sooner than you think. While at an event with California Olive Ranch, I learned I have been holding on to olive oil for far too long. The quality of extra virgin olive oil, meaning the taste and nutrition, is affected by light, heat, time, and oxygen. To avoid your bottle of olive oil going rancid prematurely, keep it stored in a dark, cool place in your kitchen away from light, the stove, and oven. The optimal room temperature is 60℉ to 72℉.